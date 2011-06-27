Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:01 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Scott Riedman Appointed Interim Director of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department

Director John Bridley will retire Friday after a 35-year public service career

By Nina Johnson for the City of Santa Barbara | June 27, 2011 | 10:04 p.m.

Scott Riedman
Scott Riedman

After 35 years of public service, Santa Barbara Waterfront Director John Bridley will retire from his position on Friday.

City Administrator Jim Armstrong has appointed Scott Riedman as the interim waterfront director to manage the city’s Waterfront Department.

With 10 years of experience as the waterfront business manager, Riedman oversaw preparation of the department’s annual budget and analyzed departmental revenues and expenditures. He also managed property leases at the harbor and Stearns Wharf and coordinated parking services at the waterfront parking lots.

Riedman received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB.

“I am confident that Scott will do an excellent job during this interim period,” Armstrong said.

An executive recruitment process will be conducted during the next several months. A permanent appointment is expected in the fall.

— Nina Johnson is the assistant to the city administrator for the City of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 