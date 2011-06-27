Scott Riedman Appointed Interim Director of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department

After 35 years of public service, Santa Barbara Waterfront Director John Bridley will retire from his position on Friday.

City Administrator Jim Armstrong has appointed Scott Riedman as the interim waterfront director to manage the city’s Waterfront Department.

With 10 years of experience as the waterfront business manager, Riedman oversaw preparation of the department’s annual budget and analyzed departmental revenues and expenditures. He also managed property leases at the harbor and Stearns Wharf and coordinated parking services at the waterfront parking lots.

Riedman received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB.

“I am confident that Scott will do an excellent job during this interim period,” Armstrong said.

An executive recruitment process will be conducted during the next several months. A permanent appointment is expected in the fall.

— Nina Johnson is the assistant to the city administrator for the City of Santa Barbara.