Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Remains of Ramona Price Still Not Found as Search Enters ‘New Phase’

Caltrans will take over the excavation effort as construction continues, with one detective staying at the scene to check for evidence in the 50-year-old case

By Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | June 27, 2011 | 5:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department announced Monday that investigators have not found the remains of Ramona Price and that Caltrans will now oversee the search.

Law enforcement began the excavation search last week near the Hollister Avenue/Highway 101 overpass for the remains of Price, a Goleta girl who went missing in 1961 at age 7.

Authorities recently connected her case with now-deceased serial killer Mack Ray Edwards, who confessed to killing at least six children — and perhaps as many as 18 more — in Southern California in the 1950s and ‘60s. Edwards buried his victims at highway construction sites where he worked as a heavy-equipment operator, and he had worked on the Hollister Avenue overcrossing around the time Price vanished.

The overpass is in the process of being demolished, providing an opportune time for investigators to reopen the case.

Cadaver dogs continued to alert investigators to the presence of human remains as of late last week, but Santa Barbara police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said the reasons for the dogs’ reactions could stem from an unrelated burial a significant distance away that could be much older than the Price case.

The search for Price has entered a “new phase,” McCaffrey said. “The likely locations have been searched with no new evidence that she was buried in the vicinity.”

Though the Santa Barbara Police Department is no longer directing the search effort, Caltrans is continuing with its planned work to tear out the remaining portions of the overcrossing, remove some old portions of the paved roadway, and grade the dirt abutments for structural and aesthetic purposes.

McCaffrey said that some of Caltrans’ construction work is adjacent to the original search area.

One detective will remain at the scene to check for possible evidence. Now, the police search will be restricted to areas believed accessible during the original overcrossing construction.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 