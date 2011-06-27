Remains of Ramona Price Still Not Found as Search Enters ‘New Phase’

Caltrans will take over the excavation effort as construction continues, with one detective staying at the scene to check for evidence in the 50-year-old case

The Santa Barbara Police Department announced Monday that investigators have not found the remains of Ramona Price and that Caltrans will now oversee the search.

Law enforcement began the excavation search last week near the Hollister Avenue/Highway 101 overpass for the remains of Price, a Goleta girl who went missing in 1961 at age 7.

Authorities recently connected her case with now-deceased serial killer Mack Ray Edwards, who confessed to killing at least six children — and perhaps as many as 18 more — in Southern California in the 1950s and ‘60s. Edwards buried his victims at highway construction sites where he worked as a heavy-equipment operator, and he had worked on the Hollister Avenue overcrossing around the time Price vanished.

The overpass is in the process of being demolished, providing an opportune time for investigators to reopen the case.

Cadaver dogs continued to alert investigators to the presence of human remains as of late last week, but Santa Barbara police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said the reasons for the dogs’ reactions could stem from an unrelated burial a significant distance away that could be much older than the Price case.

The search for Price has entered a “new phase,” McCaffrey said. “The likely locations have been searched with no new evidence that she was buried in the vicinity.”

Though the Santa Barbara Police Department is no longer directing the search effort, Caltrans is continuing with its planned work to tear out the remaining portions of the overcrossing, remove some old portions of the paved roadway, and grade the dirt abutments for structural and aesthetic purposes.

McCaffrey said that some of Caltrans’ construction work is adjacent to the original search area.

One detective will remain at the scene to check for possible evidence. Now, the police search will be restricted to areas believed accessible during the original overcrossing construction.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

