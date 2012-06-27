Caltrans Activates Four New Traffic Cameras on Central Coast Highways

One of the cameras is placed on Highway 101 at Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara

Caltrans has announced the addition of four new traffic cameras that show real-time traffic conditions on its District 5 website.

These new cameras have been activated in the following locations:

» Highway 101 at Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara

» Highway 156 in Monterey County (Prunedale)

» Highway 101 at San Luis Bay Drive in San Luis Obispo County

» Highway 101 at the Santa Maria River Bridges in San Luis Obispo County

A new camera on Highway 17 at Laurel Curves in Santa Cruz County and two on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande will be activated later this summer.

There are currently 17 cameras in San Luis Obispo County, five in Santa Cruz County and three in Monterey County.

Click here to view the statewide network of cameras. If you have a Mac, click here for the latest version of the Media Player for Mac.

In addition, motorists may call the automated California Highway Information Network at 800.427.7623 to get current conditions for any highway in the state.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.