Eric Onnen Named Rotarian of Year for Rotary Club of Goleta

His many contributions to the community include fundraisers and other volunteer work

Eric Onnen was presented the Rotarian of the Year Award from the Rotary Club of Goleta by outgoing President Martin Senn for his outstanding service to the community.

Onnen is co-owner of Santa Barbara Airbus, former mayor of Goleta and a past president of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

Some of his many contributions to the community include master of ceremonies at the Fourth of July Fireworks Festival at Girsh Park, chair of the Pilot Program Committee, chair of the Fireworks Sponsorship Committee that was responsible for raising more than $50,000 last year, money that has helped with scholarships and community needs.

Onnen chaired the poinsettia fundraiser, which was another fundraising project for the Rotary Club of Goleta. He participated in the City of Goleta 10th anniversary birthday party, the planting of the butterfly friendly plants at Coronado Butterfly Preserve, and volunteered for the Dos Pueblos High School mock interviews.

Onnen is a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Goleta and is always there to help improve the community, for all to enjoy. Congratulations to an outstanding person and member of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

If you would like to meet some really nice people who are committed to improving our community, we invite you to attend one of the Rotary Club of Goleta’s bimonthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second or fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road, for interesting meetings, guest speakers, dinner and fellowship with men and women wanting to make a difference in the world.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or President Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.