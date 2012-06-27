Fourteen-Year-Old Robbed at Knifepoint

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old Santa Maria resident was robbed of a backpack and other personal items at knifepoint Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene at Church and Pine streets at approximately 12 p.m., after the suspect had fled on foot, according to Sgt. Mark Schneider, adding that the juvenile was not harmed during the incident.

The suspect was described as a white male, 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds, with short hair and a goatee, Schneider said, and was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Police are asking that anyone with information relating to the robbery contact Crime Stoppers or the Santa Maria Police Department at 928-3781.

