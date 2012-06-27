Fugitive ‘Con Artist’ Arrested on Santa Barbara County Warrant

Jerrell Yearego was wanted for alleged fraud and false impersonation, according to sheriff's officials

A fugitive “con artist” wanted for alleged fraud and false impersonation was in jail in Los Angeles County Wednesday after being arrested based on a citizen’s tip, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Jerrell Yearego, the subject of felony arrest warrants out of both Santa Barbara and Santa Clara counties, was taken into custody after an anonymous tip led detectives to a hotel room at the Universal City Hilton, where he reportedly frequented the hotel bar on a regular basis, according to sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars.

The warrants total more than $300,000, Sugars said, adding that Yearego also is under investigation by the California Department of Consumer Affairs.

The department did not provide details about Yearego’s alleged crimes.

Sheriff’s investigators had received several tips from the public about Yearego’s whereabouts, including one that had him staying in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel, Sugars said. Yearego managed to elude arrest during his time in Las Vegas, Sugars said, and at one point information was received that Yearego was contemplating leaving the state to escape arrest.

On Wednesday, a caller who reported seeing Yearego’s information on the sheriff’s “Top Ten Active Warrants” webpage directed detectives to his hotel room.

Yearego was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, and was awaiting transportation back to Santa Barbara County.

Information on other outstanding wanted person’s visit the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s webpage.

