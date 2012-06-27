Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fugitive ‘Con Artist’ Arrested on Santa Barbara County Warrant

Jerrell Yearego was wanted for alleged fraud and false impersonation, according to sheriff's officials

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 27, 2012 | 10:05 p.m.

Jerrell Yearego
Jerrell Yearego

A fugitive “con artist” wanted for alleged fraud and false impersonation was in jail in Los Angeles County Wednesday after being arrested based on a citizen’s tip, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Jerrell Yearego, the subject of felony arrest warrants out of both Santa Barbara and Santa Clara counties, was taken into custody after an anonymous tip led detectives to a hotel room at the Universal City Hilton, where he reportedly frequented the hotel bar on a regular basis, according to sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars.

The warrants total more than $300,000, Sugars said, adding that Yearego also is under investigation by the California Department of Consumer Affairs.

The department did not provide details about Yearego’s alleged crimes. 

Sheriff’s investigators had received several tips from the public about Yearego’s whereabouts, including one that had him staying in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel, Sugars said. Yearego managed to elude arrest during his time in Las Vegas, Sugars said, and at one point information was received that Yearego was contemplating leaving the state to escape arrest.

On Wednesday, a caller who reported seeing Yearego’s information on the sheriff’s “Top Ten Active Warrants” webpage directed detectives to his hotel room.

Yearego was booked into the Los Angeles County Jail, and was awaiting transportation back to Santa Barbara County.

Information on other outstanding wanted person’s visit the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s webpage.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 