Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Jodi House Joins Forces with Coast Caregiver Resource Center

Groundbreaking collaboration will provide brain injury support for survivors, families and caregivers

By Carrie Bissell for the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center | June 27, 2012 | 7:22 p.m.

Demonstrating that it takes a village to re-establish life after stroke or brain injury, the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center and Coast Caregiver Resource Center, a program of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, announce that they have joined forces in a new collaboration project to assist survivors, families and caregivers.

The collaboration effort Together in Brain Injury Support will serve a greater number of individuals living in Santa Barbara faced with the daunting physical, emotional, behavioral and social effects of brain injury.

Surviving a stroke, traumatic or other acquired brain injury is a life-changing event for both survivors and the individuals who care for them. The collaboration, made possible through a grant funded by Cottage Health System, will assist in making solutions, resources and support more readily available to meet the diverse needs of the brain injury community. Key components of Together in Brain Injury Support are education, emotional support and socialization. The new partnership between Jodi House and CCRC will leverage each organization’s unique skills and strengths.

Working one-on-one with individuals in the community, CCRC offers a lifeline to caregivers who are the spouses, siblings, parents, adult children and friends who often find themselves ill-equipped to tend to loved ones after brain injury. Jodi House serves as the hub in Santa Barbara for brain injury survivors, providing classes, activities, referrals and a supportive, friendly environment. At the facility, caregivers can also connect with other caregivers facing similar challenges.

By creating greater awareness, Together in Brain Injury Support aims to increase referrals to Jodi House and decrease the gap in time it takes for community members to make initial contact with their staff.

“We are excited to have formed this collaboration with CCRC and CRH to enable Jodi House to impact the lives of more brain injury survivors faster,” Jodi House Executive Director Carrie Bissell said. “Currently, there are approximately 5,000 brain injury survivors in Santa Barbara County, yet we are only reaching about 10 percent. On average, it takes eight years for survivors and their families to find Jodi House. This collaboration is allowing us to broaden our reach and help more brain injury survivors and their families.”

Reaching out to caregivers is another central aspect of the program. CCRC Executive Director Mary Sheridan, MA, MFT, notes that caregivers and their particular needs are often overlooked, yet play a vital role in the recovery process.

“Family and friends caring for a loved one with a traumatic or other acquired brain injury are often the invisible lynchpin that makes it possible for the injured person to receive care at home rather than in an institution,” she said. “There can be devastating effects which forever change the lives of those providing care, putting them at much higher risk for stress- related medical and mental health problems compared to their non-caregiving peers.”

Together in Brain Injury Support includes routine follow-up and emotional support for patients as well as for their families and caregivers following discharge from Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. The program provides outreach to all other survivors, families and caregivers throughout south Santa Barbara County, from Carpinteria to the Santa Ynez Valley.

The collaboration offers resources and referral information tailored to individual needs and provides education, counseling and support groups for survivors and family/friend caregivers. Eligible brain injury survivors have access to the Clubhouse Program at Jodi House including participation in a variety of classes such as yoga, brain workout, percussion, memory strategies, communication skills, peer support groups and more. Caregivers may also attend classes with Jodi House members.

An innovative educational series has been launched to address the needs of individuals who care for stroke and brain injury survivors. The free workshops will be held at Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center and led by Sheridan. Together in Brain Injury Support kicked off its first workshop, “Building Caregiver Resilience,” on Monday.

As part of this collaborative project, Jodi House and CCRC will also develop educational programs for health-care and social service professionals to benefit the long-term survival of TBI and stroke patients.

— Carrie Bissell is executive director the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 