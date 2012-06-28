Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Demolition in the Works of Old Vons Market at Corner of Chapala, Victoria Streets

Developers plan to move the historic mural facing Victoria Street to the Chapala side of the new mixed-use complex

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | June 28, 2012 | 2:33 a.m.

Demolition is under way of the old Vons building on the corner of Chapala and Victoria streets in Santa Barbara.

While Urban Developments is tearing down the former 20,125-square-foot structure and replacing it with a mixed-use development, the firm will move the historic mural facing Victoria Street to the Chapala Street side of the new complex, according to city records.

The new building will feature more than 36,000 square feet of commercial space for a European-style market and retail stores. The second and third stories will house 37 new condos, totaling 23,000 square feet, and 78 park spots will be underground.

The project will span from Chapala Street to the west of the Christian Science Reading Room at 1301 State St.

Santa Barbara resident Don Holcomb said he got his first job in 1963 at the former Safeway.

“It’s a mixed feeling. I think it’s fine that it is going down, but boy, it was a big part of my life,” he said. “I was working there when I met my wife and when my kids were born and made a lot of friends, a few that are still around.”

Check back with Noozhawk for updates on the demolition.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli contributed to this report. Staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk and @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

