Rest of June Should Be Anything But Gloomy

Sunny skies and a warming trend are in the forecast for the next several days

It looks like the rest of June will be anything by gloomy.

The summery weather that has graced the South Coast and most of Santa Barbara County the last several days is expected to continue into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A gradual warming trend is forecast through Friday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s, forecasters said, adding that some locations will head into the 80s.

But that shouldn’t be the end of it. Sunny skies are expected through next week, including on Wednesday’s July 4 holiday.

Overnight lows should be mild — in the mid-50s — and winds generally are expected to be calm.

UV levels should be high, so forecasters are encouraging people to keep the sunscreen handy — and use it.

