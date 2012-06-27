Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:44 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Third Annual Santa Barbara Squash-a-Thon Is On

Santa Barbara School of Squash will host fundraising event on Friday

By Liliana Lau for the Santa Barbara School of Squash | June 27, 2012 | 7:37 p.m.

The Santa Barbara School of Squash will hold its third annual Squash-a-Thon from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Santa Barbara Athletic Club.

It will be seven hours of sport competition with fun and fast-paced fundraising. This year, the event will feature 60 players, six teams and 150 matches.

The teams will be made up of Santa Barbara Athletic Club members and SBSOS students. Half of each team will compete on the squash court and the other half will compete in rigorous workout challenges in the gym.

The goal is to reach $10,000 in donations for the coming school year. Donations can be made by sponsoring a team; participating in the silent auction or simply making a donation.

After the games, food and drinks will be served to all. There will be an ongoing raffle during the event for T-shirts and other small prizes.

The Squash-a-Thon was inaugurated in 2010 and since then has collected more than $15,000, benefiting students and supporting SBSOS student programs. The community is invited to participate, donate and cheer for the players.

For more information about the event or donations, click here or call 805.280.8115.

The Santa Barbara School of Squash was founded in 2006 and is a nonprofit public benefit corporation. It is an urban youth enrichment program combining academic tutoring with squash instruction year-round.

— Liliana Lau is an executive assistant for the Santa Barbara School of Squash.

