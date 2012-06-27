Sheriff’s Department’s Drew Sugars Accepts PIO Job in Burbank

His last day will be July 5, with a search set to begin for a new public information officer

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has announced that Drew Sugars is leaving his position as public information officer for the Sheriff’s Department in early July to become the public information officer for the City of Burbank.

Sugars joined the Sheriff’s Department in March 2008, following a 17-year broadcasting career that included nine years at KCOY in Santa Maria, where he co-anchored the news with his wife, Nerissa.

Sugars was originally hired to run the Sheriff’s Video Resources Unit, but in October the budget crisis led to the unit’s merger with the Public Information Office. As a result, Sugars became the first civilian PIO in the department’s 150-year history.

“Drew’s unique skill set allowed us to consolidate some duties and save money that would not have been possible under the former model,” Brown said. “Drew also brought a fresh perspective at a time when the media landscape was changing due to the emergence of social media and the downsizing of newsrooms. He did an outstanding job for us, and is leaving some big shoes to fill.”

“It’s bittersweet. I love this job and its mission, but Burbank is a fantastic opportunity for me and my family,” Sugars said. “When I left journalism to join the Sheriff’s Office, I quickly learned that I was working with some of the most exceptional people that I’ve had the honor to call my colleagues. Those who take an oath to protect all of us make tremendous sacrifices for our benefit. I was blessed to see this firsthand and will never forget it.”

Sugars’ last day with the Sheriff’s Department will be July 5. An extended search for his replacement will begin shortly.