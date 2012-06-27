UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Film Series Continues with ‘The War of the Worlds’

Adaption of the classic H.G. Wells novel will screen July 25 and July 27

The Robots! Space Aliens! Body Snatchers! Science Fiction Film Classics of the 1950s, a thrilling free summer film series, will feature The War of the Worlds at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 inside UCSB Campbell Hall and at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 27 outside at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

“At this very moment, space ships from the beyond may be on their way to destroy our planet!” so chillingly claimed the original film poster for 1953’s iconic sci-fi film, The War of the Worlds.

This Oscar-winning screen adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells novel tells the tale of a devastating alien attack on Earth and the quest to save the human race from Martian invaders.

Set in Southern California, this fast-paced, suspenseful film won an Academy Award for special effects by techno wizard George Pal, plus two other Oscar nominations. According to The Hollywood Reporter: “A half-century after its creation, the film’s best moments are still so enjoyably unnerving.”

Preserved in the National Film Registry by the U.S. Library of Congress, The War of the Worlds stars Gene Berry as an investigating scientist and Ann Robinson of Dragnet fame as a spectator in the explosive extraterrestrial battle.

The Robots! Space Aliens! Body Snatchers! summer cinema series will feature free film screenings at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at UCSB Campbell Hall and at 8:30 p.m. on Fridays under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden through Aug. 24.

Filmgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic, lawn chairs and blankets to the courthouse screenings and to arrive early to find the best spots for what has become a favorite Santa Barbara tradition. The free series is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County.

For more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission at 805.568.3990, or visit the website by clicking here.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.