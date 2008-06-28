Santa Barbara Foresters 7, Monterey Bay Sox 1

Monterey Bay Sox at Santa Barbara Foresters June 28 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka) SB Foresters 7, Monterey Bay Sox 1 (12-11,7-7 CCL) Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI ———————————————————-———————————————————- Valentine cf…............ 4 0 1 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 3 1 1 0 Enriquez ss…............. 3 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad cf…........ 4 1 2 0 Shige 1b…................ 4 0 2 0 Yost, Chase cf…......... 0 0 0 0 Sargenti lf…............. 3 0 0 0 Miller, Andre lf…........ 4 1 2 1 Nelson c…................ 3 0 0 0 Rupp, Cameron dh…........ 3 0 0 1 Rak dh….................. 3 1 1 1 Castro, Erik 1b…......... 4 2 2 0 Knudsen 3b….............. 3 0 0 0 Engrav, Ryan c….......... 3 0 2 0 Salazar 2b….............. 3 0 1 0 Keyes, Kevin rf…......... 4 2 2 3 Incaviglia rf…........... 3 0 0 0 Brady, Michael ss…....... 4 0 1 2 Parsons p…............... 0 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean 2b….......... 3 0 0 0 Wurdack p….............. 0 0 0 0 Cook, Ryan p…............ 0 0 0 0 Slaught, Crosby p…...... 0 0 0 0 Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0 Totals….................. 29 1 5 1 Totals….................. 32 7 12 7 Score by Innings R H E —————————————————————- Monterey Bay Sox…. 000 000 010 - 1 5 1 SB Foresters…..... 100 010 14X - 7 12 0 —————————————————————- E - Enriquez. DP - Bay Sox 1; Foresters 1. LOB - Bay Sox 3; Foresters 4. 3B - Keyes. HR - Rak; Keyes. HBP - Sargenti. SH - Enriquez. SF - Rupp; Engrav. SB - Goetz. CS - Mozingo. Monterey Bay Sox IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO —————————————————————————————————————— Parsons L….............. 7.0 9 3 3 1 6 0 0 0 0 27 28 3 8 Wurdack ................... 1.0 3 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 7 2 0 SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO —————————————————————————————————————— Cook, Ryan W,2-1…....... 7.0 2 0 0 0 8 0 0 1 0 21 23 7 5 Slaught, Crosby ........... 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 2 Cutler, Joey S,1…....... 1.0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 0 HBP - by Cook (Sargenti). Strikeouts - Valentine 2; Enriquez 2; Sargenti 2; Nelson; Rak; Knudsen 2; Salazar; Mozingo 2; Rupp; Castro; Engrav; Keyes; Brady. Walks - Goetz. Umpires - HP: C. Root 1B: C. Chegwin Start: 5:00 Time: 2:10 Attendance: 225 Game: 062808 SB Foresters 7, Monterey Bay Sox 1 (Jun 28, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA) ——————————————————————————————————— Monterey Bay Sox…. 000 000 010 - 1 5 1 (12-11, 7-7 CCL) SB Foresters…..... 100 010 14X - 7 12 0 ——————————————————————————————————— Pitchers: Monterey Bay Sox - Parsons; Wurdack(8). SB Foresters - Cook; Slaught(8); Cutler(9). Win-Cook(2-1) Save-Cutler(1) Loss-Parsons T-2:10 A-225 HR BAYSOX - Rak. HR SBF - Keyes. Game: 062808

