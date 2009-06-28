Ben Wayman Ordained as Free Methodist Church Elder

The Rev. Benjamin Wayman was ordained as an elder in the Gateway Conference Free Methodist Church on Saturday in Greenville, Ill.
The Santa Barbara native is a graduate of Santa Barbara High, Greenville College and Duke Divinity School. He is beginning his doctoral work this fall at St. Louis University in early church history. He and his wife, Michelle, and their son, Caden, reside in Greenville, Ill.
Wayman is the son of Cheryl and Denny Wayman of Santa Barbara.
— The Rev. Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive.