Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts B2B Breakfast on July 7

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Business 2 Business Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. July 7 at Earl Warren Showgrounds’ Warren Hall, 3400 Calle Real.

The breakfast, Santa Barbara County’s largest networking event, provides attendees with a chance to meet prospective customers and business owners, present their 20-second elevator pitch, receive a sales leads list and distribute marketing materials. Added incentives include nearly $1,000 in door prizes and a hot breakfast prepared by the Canary Hotel.

July’s presenting sponsor is Cox Media. Additional sponsors include Ameravant Web Studio, Palius & O’Kelley, Rabobank, Santa Barbara Airbus and Venoco Inc.

Tickets are $20 for members (RSVP by Thursday); $25 for nonmembers (RSVP by Thursday); and $30 for late or walk-up registration.

or call 805.967.2500.

— Shawn Mulcahy is the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s communications assistant.