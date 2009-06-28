Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:33 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Capps Calls Climate-Energy Bill First Step to Job Creation

Lawmaker praises passage of measure designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, boost economy

By Kenny Lindberg, Noozhawk Intern | June 28, 2009 | 1:29 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Saturday hailed the House passage of sweeping legislation meant to curb greenhouse gas emissions and create an energy-efficient economy.

Rep. Lois Capps
The bill, a priority of President Obama’s, squeaked through the Democratic-controlled chamber on a 219-212 vote Friday. Eight Republicans voted for the bill, while 44 Democrats voted against it. The American Clean Energy and Security Act calls for the use of more renewable energy sources, the significant lowering of carbon emissions, and the creation of new jobs. The legislation now moves to the Senate, where its prospects are unclear.

“We’ve got a good president now and we’re trying to pass good legislation, and now we’re creating jobs in the renewable energy field,” Capps told Noozhawk at Saturday’s Roosevelt-Hamer Democratic Party Dinner.

Capps said that by using more alternative fuel sources — such as wind, solar and biomass — the nation will be less dependent on foreign energy sources and will be more effective in combating climate change.

Many Republicans are skeptical about the claims of new job growth, however. Although Capps did not have an exact number for the new jobs she says the bill may create, she said the figure could be unlimited depending on how many alternative energy sources the nation decides to tap into.

Capps said the initiative will help reduce carbon emissions by 17 percent in 2020, and by 80 percent by 2050. In addition, she said, the initiative will help fight global warming and lead America into the future.

The legislation also includes Capps’ Climate Change Health Protection and Promotion Act (H.R. 2323), which would improve the public health response to climate change through research, surveillance, planning and interagency coordination.

“The Democratic-led Congress has taken this critical first step,” Capps said.

Capps said it’s now time to shift the nation’s focus to health care reform, which she said “is too expensive not to do.”

Noozhawk intern Kenny Lindberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

