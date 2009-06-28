Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:24 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Management Styles

Do as I do, or do as I say: Which works for you ... and which would you rather work with?

By Paul Burri | June 28, 2009 | 10:30 p.m.

There are at least two basic management styles that I know about. It happens that they are diametrical opposites of each other, and the debate continues as to which works better.

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

One is the style of setting an example or the do-as-I-do style. The manager establishes precedent by setting basic rules and procedures and then following those rules himself. If, for example, he expects his employees to be at work on time every day, he should be at his desk at 7:45 a.m. every day. Conversely, if he continually wanders in at 8:15 or 8:25 a.m. every day, how long do you suppose it will be before his employees are starting to be five or 10 minutes late also? If he continually takes two-hour lunches, how long will it be before his employees’ one-hour lunch starts to stretch to one hour and 10 minutes, one hour and 15 minutes? Similarly, if the boss keeps ignoring basic procedures, how long will it take for the system to break down as his people ignore them also?

The other management style is perhaps the one you first heard from your mother when you asked her why you had to do something. It’s called the “Because I said so” style. (It is also sometimes referred to as the “Do as I say, not as I do” style) In this instance, management establishes rules for everyone else except for themselves. You must come in on time every day, coffee breaks last 10 minutes — and not one minute more. Lunchtime is one hour for you; perhaps two or more for me. You must park in stalls 17 thru 165; I’ll park wherever I damn well please. Etc.

Having been both an employee and a manager in my working career, I can certainly tell you which style worked for me. Any so-called manager of an organization who thinks he or she can run it on a “because I said so” basis is walking dangerously close to creating an ineffective organization of resentful employees or worse yet — an exodus of those same people as they move on to more appreciative and satisfying employment. (I labeled him the “so-called"manager because in reality, he is no manager at all. Rather, he is just the guy who happens to be in charge at the moment.)

A similar and related management style is the one in which the manager solicits the opinions of his people (workers, volunteers, staff, whatever you want to call them) and then goes ahead with what he had already decided to do in the first place. Although he may think he is getting away with that approach, I assure you — from an employee’s point of view — that he is not. Employees (or volunteers in the case of nonprofit organizations) may not always be as smart as the boss but they are not stupid either. They soon pick up on the management style of this type of boss and their response reflects it. Ask their opinions and then continually ignore them; it won’t be long before no suggestions or ideas are forthcoming from them. Why bother? Bring the boss my idea for some sort of improvement and have him ignore, ridicule or put impossible or unreasonable demands on me — how long will he expect me to bring him any more ideas? And how many thousands of dollars was that one idea worth that I didn’t bring him because of his superior, judgmental attitude?

But that’s just my opinion.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business but he is a small business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 