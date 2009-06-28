She Said, Z Said: No Cure for the Summertime Blues

When life is a beach ... there sure is a lot of work. Let's just take a nap instead

Z: You start. I don’t feel like it.

She: Like I do. What is it about summer that’s so de-motivating?

Z: Good thing we don’t live in a sunny climate 360 days of the year.

She: During the school year I don’t envy teachers at all, but right now I’m totally jealous that they get their summers off.

Z: I feel you.

She: I’ve been out of school for more than 20 years now, and I still feel like I deserve a summer break every June.

Z: Yup.

She: It’s weird how that became a permanent biorhythm. As soon as school ends — even if it’s Koss’ school — my mind empties itself of the entire previous nine months, and I’m ready for a break.

Z: Hmm.

She: Hey! We’re writing a column here. A little help?

Z: Let’s go to the beach.

She: Ooh, pretty beach! Sunny beach. OK.

Z: I miss the old days of entire summers at the beach, hanging with my friends, playing volleyball, and lying in the sand.

She: And maybe even getting in the water if it’s really, really warm.

Z: You go in the water? I assumed you melted or something, ‘cause I don’t think I’ve ever seen it.

She: That’s because you haven’t taken me to Hawaii or Tahiti recently — or ever.

Z: The car’s out front.

She: Haven’t you heard me say to Koss a million times, “Mommy only goes swimming on vacation.” If I actually got a summer vacation maybe I would go swimming more.

Z: I hate that as a grownup that stuff has to be relegated to weekends.

She: Remember the good old days when you could show up at the beach every day with just yourself and a towel?

Z: Now you need 15, 30 and 50 SPF sunscreen, five different varieties of snacks, changes of clothing, games, balls, boogie boards, sand toys, and chairs.

She: Or in the case of our friends, blankets, umbrellas, lawn furniture, dog, cat, hamster, and ingredients for a 12-course meal.

Z: Don’t forget the surfboard, the paddle board, the skim board and the wetsuits.

She: Plus the Kindle loaded with 17 newspapers and 12 novels.

Z: And the drinks. Apparently, the human race has evolved into a species that needs constant hydration, lest we end up little piles of salt and trace elements.

She: No wonder going to the beach is like going on a vacation rather than an everyday thing — look how much packing and organizing it takes.

Z: Now you’ve made me too tired to go to the beach. Let’s take a nap.

She: Ooh, pretty nap! Warm, comfy nap. OK.

Z: If we can’t go to the beach every day, then the least we should be able to do is nap every day.

She: You don’t even like to nap.

Z: I know. But if we had a regular siesta at work, then I could sneak off to the beach while everyone else was napping.

She: I love to nap. It’s genetic. You know what would be perfect? Napping at the beach.

Z: In a hammock.

She: Nothing but sky blue sky and sea blue sea.

Z: And a bottle of wine.

She: Ooh, pretty wine! Tasty, yummy wine. OK.

Z: Yes, dear.

