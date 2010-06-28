Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:09 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy’s First Tuesdays at 8 Reunites Pals Schumann, Brahms

Hahn Hall hosts academy faculty playing for the ages

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | June 28, 2010 | 11:46 p.m.

The Music Academy of the West’s popular “Tuesdays at Eight” concerts are a kind of informal occasion on which the academy’s faculty members demonstrate their qualifications for teaching others how to play their instrument. I hardly need add that no parent or guardian has ever withdrawn a young musician from the academy after such a demonstration. The Music Academy faculty has been, and remains, a peerless gathering of masters and virtuosos.

Johannes Brahms in 1853, the year he became an ad hoc member of the Clara and Robert Schumann family.
Johannes Brahms in 1853, the year he became an ad hoc member of the Clara and Robert Schumann family.

The first program of the 2010 Tuesdays at 8 — 8 p.m. Tuesday at UCSB’s Hahn Hall — consists of Robert Schumann’s “Sonata No. 1 in a-minor for Violin and Piano, Opus 105,” played by Jeff Thayer, violin, and Jonnathan Feldman, piano; Philippe Gaubert’s “Sonata No. 2 for Flute and Piano,” with Timothy Day, flute, and Margaret McDonald, piano; Johannes Brahms’ “Sonata in A-Major for Violin and Piano, Opus 100,” starring the dream team of Kathleen Winkler, violin, and Warren Jones, piano; and François Poulenc’s “Sonata for Clarinet and Piano (1962).”

Brahms was on tour with the Hungarian violinist Eduard Reményi in 1853, and he met the legendary fiddler Joseph Joachim, who gave him a letter of introduction to Schumann, who was then living in Düsseldorf. Schumann instantly recognized Brahms’ genius, and Brahms instantly recognized Clara Schumann as the woman of his dreams. It is unlikely that the Johannes-Clara mutual admiration society ever found physical expression — one can imagine a very different outcome if the man in question had been Richard Wagner — but their passionate friendship lasted for the rest of their lives, beautifully documented by their voluminous and fascinating correspondence.

That Schumann, in his journalism, was a tireless promoter of Brahms’ music, has been frequently noted; that he also had considerable influence on Brahms’ compositions, particularly the symphonies and other orchestral works, is hardly ever noted, probably because we hear Brahms so much more often than his mentor. Yet in some passages the Schumann is unmistakable.

Click here for more information about the Music Academy of the West, or call 805.969.8787. Click here to purchase tickets.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 