House Fire Reported on Summit Road in Montecito

Montecito firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at 1165 Summit Road that was reported at 1:05 p.m. The call was made by a resident.
Four engines, an urban search and rescue vehicle, one squad truck and several command vehicles are on the scene, along with more than 15 firefighters. No injuries have been reported and further details are unavailable.
The Montecito Fire Department is being assisted by units from the Santa Barbara Fire Department, Carpinteria Summerland Fire District and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies.
— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.