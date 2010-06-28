Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Parker Announces Re-Election Campaign for Santa Barbara School Board

Trustee touts experience as board member and Santa Barbara School District parent

By Noozhawk News Release | June 28, 2010 | 9:49 p.m.

Santa Barbara school board member Kate Parker has announced her candidacy for re-election in November.

Parker has served on the board during a challenging time in public education. With her colleagues, she has worked hard to ensure that local schools continue to offer high-quality programs even as state funding has dropped dramatically. A few highlights of her tenure are:

» Rising student test scores

» Maximized funding for schools to lessen the impact of the state fiscal crisis on class size and programs

» Increased funding for technology, music, art and foreign language classes

» Increased opportunities for teacher professional development

» In-depth reviews and improvements to the fiscal service, special education, and district GATE/Honors programs

“Excellent public schools are a hallmark of a successful community,” Parker said. “It’s critical that all residents pay close attention to the quality of their local schools and support student achievement.”

Before her election to the board in 2006, Parker served as a classroom volunteer, a school site council representative and as a member of the district’s Elementary Parent Advisory Committee. She was a PTA president and a PTA school board liaison. She is currently the only sitting member of the Santa Barbara School Board with children attending district elementary and secondary schools.

Parker attended local public and private schools, received a bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley, and works part-time as a librarian at Cate School in Carpinteria. She and her husband, Ian, are the parents of three children — two attend Adams School and one will be a freshman at Santa Barbara High School. Parker has been a South Coast resident for more than 30 years.

“Through my experiences as both a board member and parent, I have seen first-hand the difficulties our students and teachers face,” Parker said. “There are many creative ways that we can respond to ensure that our schools are innovative and engaging as we work to constantly improve the educational experience for all students.

“I have learned a great deal over these past years and will continue to bring new ideas and solutions to the Santa Barbara Elementary and Secondary School Districts.

The five-member Santa Barbara School Board serves elementary students in the city of Santa Barbara and junior high and high school students from Montecito to Goleta.

For more information, contact Parker at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

