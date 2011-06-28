Allen Associates Launches Summer Building Workshop Series

In its continuing effort to educate the community about the latest developments in the building world, Allen Associates is hosting two workshops.

The first, on Wednesday, June 29 is titled “Green Building: The Latest Trends and Materials,” and will be held at one of Allen Associates’ recently completed projects, a LEED for Homes Platinum project in downtown Santa Barbara.

Participants will have the opportunity to see the latest in green building materials and systems they are learning about.

Bryan Henson, a LEED AP and Allen’s general manager, will be teaching the workshop. If you are thinking about building a new home or remodeling your existing home, this is the workshop for you.

A second workshop, scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, will feature cost-effective strategies for remodeling your kitchen and bathroom.

Join Randy Corbin, manager of Allen Associates’ Building Care & Repair Division, to learn what you can do to ensure the best return on your investment.

Call 805.884.8777 x121 for details about each workshop and to make your reservation.

— Karen Feeney is the green resources manager for Allen Associates.