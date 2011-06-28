Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Alta Vista Alternative High School, Class of 2011

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara School District | June 28, 2011 | 7:52 p.m.

The Alta Vista Alternative High School commencement ceremony was held June 1 at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens.

Jesus Salvador Aguilar
Jena Alcantar
Amanda Raquel Allen
Nina Bezuidenhout
Jillian Paige Bond
Rosita Carrillo
Ivonne Cerecedo
Clint D. Coulter
Felipe Cruz
Adrian Cuellar
Emilia Daniella Maria Dattilo
Jared Diamond
Dennis Dominguez
Luis Miguel Gama
Daniel Ray Garner
Christian Hernandez
Jorge Ruben Hernandez
Karissa SueAnn Herrera
Bonnie Hickenbotham
Michael Janes
Mitchell Jauchen
Rae Anne Kolasa
Brittney Leon
Abraham Lizama
Ana Cecilia Martinez
Lucie Mendoza
Ishanka Estelle Mohottige
Kristiana Rose Muñoz
Tyler Paquette
Zion Vincent Peteque
Jasmine Ramirez
Victor Daniel Regalado
Sergio Sanchez
Clara Santana
Yifan Shao
Caeleigh St.Denis
Ana Erika Velasco M.
Haylie Marie Vestal
Hannah Marie Warwick
Emily Adele Werner

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.

