Cox Outage Affects Internet Service in Santa Barbara Area

Cable TV service also was interrupted for some local customers

Cox Communications customers in Santa Barbara and Montecito were without Internet service after an outage Tuesday morning.

A Cox recording confirmed an outage in “Santa Barbara and the surrounding area,” but a local company representative couldn’t provide further details, such as when the outage occurred and why, how widespread it was and how many customers were affected.

“Some customers in Santa Barbara and the surrounding area may experience a loss of Internet service,” according to the recording. “Our technicians are aware and are working to solve the problem. There is currently no estimated time of repair.”

Some customers were without cable TV service as well, but the representative could not specify which areas are affected.

The company’s customer service representatives in Ohio did not respond to Noozhawk inquiries.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.