Goleta Design Review Board OKs Plans for Deckers, Camino Real Hotel and Haskell’s Landing

With only minor changes, the development projects get the go-ahead to proceed

Less than a week after the developers of Cabrillo Business Park received the go-ahead for a modification to their development agreement with the City of Goleta, Sares-Regis was back at City Hall on Tuesday firming up its designs.

“Deckers is prepared to proceed ahead on the construction documents next week,” Sares-Regis’ Steve Fedde told the Goleta Design Review Board.

The panel made short work of Tuesday’s review session of plans for the business park’s northwest corner, at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Los Carneros Road. Aside from a short discussion on landscaping, plans for the campus that is to become the Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s world headquarters seemed to be in line with DRB rules and received the board’s preliminary approval.

If plans go smoothly, the expanse of grass at 6767 Hollister Ave. will become the site of four buildings making up Deckers’ home, as well as the site for new sidewalk and transit. The campus will accommodate the global company’s growing staff, as well as provide retail and showroom space.

For Sares-Regis, Deckers is an attractive client as both a homegrown company and an international one with labels such as Teva, Ugg or Simple Shoes. For the city, keeping the growing company local would be an economic benefit.

Members of the Goleta Design Review Board also made short work of a couple of other projects that have been in existence even before the city’s inception. The Camino Real Hotel at 401 Storke Road is at the tail end of the phased development of the Camino Real Project — the same plan that includes the Camino Real Marketplace and Girsh Park.

Over the years, room counts and sizes have fluctuated because of changes in safety requirements from the nearby airport and projections in the market, but have settled to 106 in a two-story courtyard-style hotel in the Mediterranean fashion.

The hotel is estimated to bring in more than $1 million a year in property and bed taxes to the city. The DRB voted its final approval of the building’s design elements Tuesday afternoon. The project will return for final approval on consent July 12 after some final changes in plans.

After some final tweaks to design, Haskell’s Landing at 7900 Hollister Ave. is also moving forward with DRB final approval. A project in the far western region of the city, Haskell’s Landing is the third incarnation of plans for residential development in that area.

While the first project, the 105-unit Aradon project, never came to fruition with Santa Barbara County, and the second, the Residences at Sandpiper, became the subject of litigation between the developer and the newly formed City of Goleta, Haskell’s Landing has been looked upon with more favorable eyes by both the city and the California Coastal Commission, which approved it late last year.

Aside from the projected $1 million in property taxes, the developer, Chuck Lande, also has committed to providing support for a planned fire station in the area.

