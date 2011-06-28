Hours for Montecito, Solvang Libraries to Change Effective July 11

Two branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will have reduced hours of operation, beginning July 11.

The Montecito Library will be open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but will no longer be open Monday evenings. The Solvang Library will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The reduced hours of operation were necessitated by the decreased funding from both Santa Barbara County and the State of California. Further reductions were avoided because of an increase in financial support from Friends of the Library organizations in Carpinteria, Montecito and Solvang, in addition to increased support from the City of Solvang.

In addition to the reductions, the Santa Ynez Library will be adjusting its hours of operation to 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, instead of the current 2 to 5 p.m.

The full listing of hours for all branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library System will be as follows, beginning July 11:

Carpinteria Library

Monday: Closed

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Central Library

Monday: Closed

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Eastside Library

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Goleta Library

Monday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.

Los Olivos Library

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Montecito Library

Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m .

Sunday: Closed

Santa Ynez Library

Saturday: 1 to 4 p.m.

Solvang Library

Monday: Closed

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

All libraries will be closed July 4 for the Independence Day holiday. Library hours are listed on the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s website. Click here.

— Scott Love for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.