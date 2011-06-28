‘Match a Triathlete’ Program Sets $50,000 Goal to Benefit Students, Schools

Donors can support participants of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, with funds going to Partners in Education

The “Match a Triathlete” program is set to raise $50,000 to support local students and schools.

Partners in Education, a nonprofit program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, is embarking on a joint effort with the Santa Barbara Triathlon and Montecito Bank & Trust to raise the money in support of Partners’ programs that connect businesses and individuals to activities that directly address the needs of local teachers and students.

Montecito Bank & Trust is the presenting sponsor of the Santa Barbara Triathlon, and Partners in Education will be the beneficiary of all charitable donations from the event.

Through the Match a Triathlete program, members of the community will be invited to support triathletes participating in the race and raise money to support the Partners in Education Volunteer Recruitment and Coordination Program. In little more than three years that program has recruited and placed more than 2,700 business and community volunteers who have delivered more than 24,000 hours of service in support of students, teachers and schools.

The Match a Triathlete program will pair local donors with athletes who are raising funds to support them in their efforts.

“The Match a Triathlete program is a great way — and an easy way — for the broader community to support these impressive athletes, and to join them in stating loud and clear that public education, teachers and students are the best investment we can make in our community for a brighter and stronger future,” County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone said. “The Santa Barbara Triathlon, presenting sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust and all the triathletes who are helping to raise funds will be providing tremendous support to the important work that Partners in Education is doing for teachers and students in our local schools. With this support, and through the more than 20,000 hours of volunteer service delivered by Partners in recent years, our students and local teachers will see first-hand that their community cares about and supports them.”

The Partners Volunteer Recruitment and Coordination Program connects business and community volunteers to more than 30 specific activity areas to meet specific school needs that are reported by teachers and principals.

Each year, Partners in Education fills more than 1,000 requests for guest speakers, conducts hundreds of mock interviews, delivers thousands of hours of tutoring, and coordinates job shadows, internships, workplace tours and career panels. Volunteers serve in campus improvement projects, support school libraries, and help in music and gardening programs and many special events and projects in 45 schools from Carpinteria to Goleta.

“Montecito Bank & Trust has been a longtime supporter of Partners in Education, and we were thrilled that they were selected by the community to be the recipients of the charitable proceeds from the Triathlon this year,” Montecito Bank & Trust President and CEO Janet Garufis said. “Partners brings real world relevance to the classroom by connecting people in the private sector and beyond with our local schools. As a result, students see the direct link between their success in school and the success they hope to achieve in their lives as adults.”

Members of the community wishing to make a contribution to Partners in Education or to volunteer in local schools can contact Michelle Magnusson at 805.964.4710 x4417 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.