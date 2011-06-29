Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Cliff Drive Changes Get Green Light from Santa Barbara City Council

The four-lane road will be restriped to two lanes of traffic, a center turn lane and two bikes lanes, and the speed limit will drop from 40 to 35 mph

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 29, 2011 | 1:40 a.m.

Cliff Drive is getting a makeover, thanks to an overwhelming show of Mesa residents who appeared Tuesday evening in front of the Santa Barbara City Council.

The council unanimously approved changes to the now four-lane road, which will be restriped to two lanes of traffic, a center turn lane and two bike lanes, with a speed limit reduction to 35 miles per hour from 40 mph.

The changes would span Cliff Drive only from Loma Alta to Meigs Road, where 106 reported collisions have occurred in the past 10 years.

Caltrans, which owns Cliff Drive, also known as Highway 225, has signaled a willingness to work with the city on the road. Last week, a letter was sent from officials at the agency to Mayor Helene Schneider, saying the agency would work with the city to restripe the road.

Nearly 40 people spoke Tuesday in favor of the changes, some with horror stories about the road. Resident Mark Griffith said two people were killed in front of his home in a motorcycle accident.

“I lay in bed at night and listen as people drive by at 80 miles an hour,” he said, adding that he got to know his neighbors as they would respond to accidents outside their homes. “I urge you to vote for this project.”

Christi King, another Mesa resident, said she was lucky to be alive after she was hit in her car at 50 mph by another car traveling on Cliff Drive.

“This seems to me a pretty straightforward opportunity,” she said. “This is an issue of public safety.”

Mesa resident Dennis Thompson is a member of the Mesa Architects group, which has volunteered to come up with improvements for the area, and conduct public meetings and outreach.

“Everyone on the Mesa agrees that Cliff Drive could be made safer and more attractive,” he said.

Browning Allen, the transportation, streets and parking manager for the City of Santa Barbara, said Tuesday that a traffic study will be done to ensure there won’t be an increase in congestion. That section of Cliff Drive gets about 15,000 traffic trips a day, which Allen said is similar to Modoc and Coast Village roads in terms of traffic volume, both of which have only two lanes and a turning lane.

Six people spoke out Tuesday against the changes. Janet Evans said that narrowing the road would hinder safety, using the Painted Cave Fire as an example.

“Cliff Drive is the only way in and out,” she said, adding that the Office of Emergency Services should be consulted on the project.

Councilwoman Michael Self commended the group, saying, “I know what it’s like to come before a council to advocate passionately for your neighborhood.”

Of the speeding that takes place, she said, “I love my car. ... That doesn’t mean I would expect anybody to abuse our rules.” She added that she would want to check back in and see how the restriping is working. Allen said the city will evaluate the collision history under the improvements in three years.

Councilman Randy Rowse, a Mesa resident, also signed off on the changes.

“This kind of correction is something I’ve wondered about for three decades,” he said, adding that he was almost hit while driving on Cliff Drive to Tuesday’s council meeting. “I realized that a left-hand turn lane could solve all of those problems.”

Schneider commended Caltrans for working with the city, and the council for working together.

“We should mark the date and time where this particular council is about to vote 7-0 on something related to traffic,” she said jokingly, to applause from the audience.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 