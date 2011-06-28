Tech Brew’s Midsummer’s Nite Mega Mixer on Tap for Aug. 10

Tech Brew’s annual multidimensional Midsummer’s Nite Mega Mixer will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol.
The Tech Brew networking events are free for the public.
Attendees will include high-technology professionals, cutting-edge entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, community leaders, nonprofits, students, and other various individuals and businesses.
Tech Brew will introduce FD3’s B4Neptune’s live concert at the Mega Mixer, so bring your dancing shoes.
Join us and find resources, new friends, alliances and opportunities!
For information about exhibiting and sponsoring, call Alan Tratner at 805.735.7261 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Alan Tratner represents Tech Brew.