Westmont Theater Camp to End on High Note with ‘The Sound of Music’

32 students will star in the Bravissimo production, with shows Thursday and Friday

Bishop García Diego High School senior Maggie Langhorne, one of 32 performers taking part in Think Camps’ Bravissimo theater camp this summer at Westmont College, stars as Maria in The Sound of Music, with shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday in Porter Theatre.

Tickets are $5 and can be reserved by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and picked up at the door. Thursday evening’s show is expected to sell out quickly.

The Sound of Music is co-directed by Rebecca Leftwich Hodson, director of performing arts at Providence Hall, and Miller James, Westmont adjunct instructor in stage craft/costume design and director of Ensemble’s Storybook Theater. Emily Jewell Conway is choreographer.

Langhorne began her vocal training with Hodson as a child in the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus. She first worked with James when he stage-directed SBCC’s production of Amahl and the Night Visitors in 2004. Most recently, Langhorne starred as Sally in Providence Hall’s production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. Beginning Friday, she’ll be singing in the chorus of Santa Barbara Children’s Theater’s production of the same show at Center Stage, which James directs.

Daniel Evarone, who stars as the captain, and Chloe Eaton, who’s Mother Abbess, are recent graduates of Providence Hall and have played numerous roles in their school productions. They also performed in last year’s Bravissimo production of Oklahoma. Eaton will attend Gordon College this fall, majoring in theater arts.

Eight-year-old Maddie Thomas, this year’s youngest camper, plays Gretl. She is the daughter of Mitchell Thomas, associate professor of theater arts at Westmont.

Bravissimo campers, ages 8 to 18, come from as far north as Santa Ynez Valley and as far south as Thousand Oaks. A handful of students have participated in nearly every production since Bravissimo began in 2006.

The camp, which began June 18, engages students in the process of creating and performing a full-scale musical. Instructors teach singing technique, acting, set design, costuming and technical direction. Think Camps are part of the Gaede Institute for the Liberal Arts at Westmont.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.