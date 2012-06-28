Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:33 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Prison Parolee Fatally Shot by Officers is Identified

Multiple rounds were reported fired by deputies, police at Jose Luis Ortega, 22, in Santa Maria incident

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:59 p.m. | June 28, 2012 | 3:36 p.m.

A prison parolee who was a known gang member was shot dead Thursday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting of Jose Luis Ortega, 22, culminated an incident that began about 8:15 a.m. near Bunny Avenue and Lincoln Street, in the northwest section of the city, according to sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Santa Maria Police Department, who were working a joint investigation, began following a vehicle in which Ortega was a passenger, Sugars said.

As the vehicle approached North Broadway, it suddenly stopped and Ortega jumped out and began running westbound, Sugars said.

“Within moments, there were multiple gunshots fired. At least one bullet hit the parolee, killing him at the scene,” Sugars said, adding that no one else was injured.

Ortega was armed with a handgun, Sugars said.

Multiple gunshots were fired, and at least one struck Ortega, Sugars said, adding that the names of the officers and deputies involved are not being released.

Two other occupants in the vehicle — Jose Rangel Rincon, 34, and Crystal Georgia Marquez, 34, both of Santa Maria — were arrested on misdemeanor charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, Sugars said.

Sheriff Bill Brown said the Sheriff’s Department is handling both the criminal investigation and the review of the officer-involved shooting.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 