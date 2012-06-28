Contemporary Arts Forum Pulling All-Nighter with from Dusk ‘til Drawn

The Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum is pulling an all-nighter for its third annual, 24-hour drawing marathon, a community event and fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 20 and lasting until 6 p.m. the following day.

Celebrate the event with an artist reception and take advantage of the opportunity to purchase remaining artwork from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

Because drawing is broadly interpreted, artists of all disciplines, skill levels and ages are encouraged to join us. The event is free for all who register by July 6. Prior registration is required to draw, but artists may draw for any length of time throughout the 24 hours.

Throughout the event, dabblers will work beside more seasoned artists, a community-wide art experience that will provide a rare laboratory for creativity. Participants will work alongside local contemporary art luminaries such as Philip Argent, Jane Callister, Penelope Gottlieb, and Keith Puccinelli, as well as students, community leaders, and others!

All drawings will be sold to the public at one of four price levels ($25, $75, $150 and $300 plus tax) and proceeds will be divided among the participants and CAF.

The Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum is a nonprofit, noncollecting, alternative art space dedicated to the exhibition, education, and cultivation of contemporary arts. Celebrating its 36th anniversary in 2012, CAF is the premier venue for contemporary art between Los Angeles and San Francisco. CAF is located at the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center Upper Arts Terrace in downtown Santa Barbara. Visit our second location, CAF Satellite at Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara at 121 State St.

For more information, call CAF at 805.966.5373 or Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara at 805.966.6586.

Support for this event is provided by Casa Magazine, City 2.0, the Daily Sound, DJ Color Map, the Graphic Vendor Design Studio, The Handlebar, the Montecito Messenger, Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Barbara News-Press and Trader Joe’s.

— Kimberly Hahn represents the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum.