Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Contemporary Arts Forum Pulling All-Nighter with from Dusk ‘til Drawn

Registration under way for 24-hour drawing rally alongside local artists

By Kimberly Hahn for the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum | June 28, 2012 | 7:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum is pulling an all-nighter for its third annual, 24-hour drawing marathon, a community event and fundraiser starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 20 and lasting until 6 p.m. the following day.

Celebrate the event with an artist reception and take advantage of the opportunity to purchase remaining artwork from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 22.

Because drawing is broadly interpreted, artists of all disciplines, skill levels and ages are encouraged to join us. The event is free for all who register by July 6. Prior registration is required to draw, but artists may draw for any length of time throughout the 24 hours.

Throughout the event, dabblers will work beside more seasoned artists, a community-wide art experience that will provide a rare laboratory for creativity. Participants will work alongside local contemporary art luminaries such as Philip Argent, Jane Callister, Penelope Gottlieb, and Keith Puccinelli, as well as students, community leaders, and others!

All drawings will be sold to the public at one of four price levels ($25, $75, $150 and $300 plus tax) and proceeds will be divided among the participants and CAF.

The Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum is a nonprofit, noncollecting, alternative art space dedicated to the exhibition, education, and cultivation of contemporary arts. Celebrating its 36th anniversary in 2012, CAF is the premier venue for contemporary art between Los Angeles and San Francisco. CAF is located at the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center Upper Arts Terrace in downtown Santa Barbara. Visit our second location, CAF Satellite at Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara at 121 State St.

For more information, call CAF at 805.966.5373 or Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara at 805.966.6586.

Support for this event is provided by Casa Magazine, City 2.0, the Daily Sound, DJ Color Map, the Graphic Vendor Design Studio, The Handlebar, the Montecito Messenger, Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro, the Santa Barbara Independent, the Santa Barbara News-Press and Trader Joe’s.

— Kimberly Hahn represents the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 