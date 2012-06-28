Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:36 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Foundation for SBCC Receives $10,000 Transitions Grant from Fund for Santa Barbara

Summer-school program gives former inmates access to higher education and prevents recidivism

By Candice Nyholt for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College | June 28, 2012 | 12:03 p.m.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College has received a $10,000 grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara to support the college’s Transitions program, a highly successful summer series that provides individuals recently released from the California criminal justice system with access to a higher education and aids students who have been incarcerated to create viable opportunities for themselves.

This is the second year in a row Transitions has received a grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara. The $10,000 grant is the largest amount The Fund for Santa Barbara awards to any one recipient in a grant cycle.

The Transitions program consists of a six-week, full-day summer school program. The curriculum includes a required, specially designed College Success class, enrollment in a for-credit college elective class and attendance at five field study days that expose students to places of educational, cultural and historic importance, opening new doors to learning and self-awareness.

Transitions students also receive a financial assistance package and a comprehensive program of academic counseling and financial planning.

Of the 700,000 people released from U.S. prisons each year, about two-thirds will be re-arrested within three years. The Youth Violence Prevention Center at Harvard University recently conducted a study to determine which programs have been most successful in preventing recidivism. The one program that had a 100 percent success rate in preventing recidivism was people earning a college degree.

In line with this national data, at SBCC, students who have been incarcerated and are now part of the Transitions program have a zero recidivism rate. For these students, education is the only successful intervention, and their experience has shown that their best hope for staying off the streets and in school is working with other students who are making the same transition. 

Eighty-five percent of Transitions program participants complete the summer program, and 90 percent of these successful participants enroll and attend fall semester at SBCC.

— Candice Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 