Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Commercial Clients Confront Goleta Sanitary District About Proposed Rate Changes

Office building owners and tenants at a Thursday workshop question officials' flat-rate model, which could lead to drastic increases

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 28, 2012 | 11:51 p.m.

Eight Goleta office buildings face huge rate increases under the Goleta Sanitary District’s proposed changes, and the owners and tenants want an explanation.

A workshop held Thursday afternoon was supposed to do just that, but time will tell whether the district heeds the concerns.

In addition to a 4 percent increase for all customers, a restructuring is designed to fix inequality in commercial building rates, which came about because the district’s staff members had no concrete definition of an office unit. A pricing model for office buildings led to disparity, with some customers paying three cents per square foot and others paying 74 cents, according to Kamil Azoury, general manager for the Goleta Sanitary District.

Rates are not based on usage such as water, gas or electric utility bills; instead, customers are given a “capacity entitlement” based on the average usage for their type of building. Residential customers get an entitlement of 203 gallons per day (per single family residence) and are charged accordingly, regardless of whether they use that much.

Office units would be given a 100 gallon-per-day entitlement under the proposed changes, but an office unit would be defined at 500 square feet. The smaller size means there would be many more office units per commercial building now, so rates are increasing — dramatically for some — in office building rates.

Customers at Thursday’s workshop said they were angry and confused as to why the district uses that calculation method. They argued that pricing based on volume and actual usage would make more sense than the flat-rate model, and suggested that water meters could be used.

Craig Minus of The Towbes Group said the company’s buildings in the Fairview Business Center at 420 S. Fairview Ave. use about 795 gallons of water per day now, but the district’s entitlements would charge for 14,500 gallons per day.

Minus said that when the entitlement and actual usage are that far apart, something is wrong.

Proposed charges would result in a $234.03 per-office-unit (500 square feet) annual rate for two years, including surcharges for the district’s $30-million construction effort, then 25 cents per square foot.

Azoury said entitlements are a planning tool to ensure the sewage system’s resources aren’t over- or under-committed. The flat rates also save on overhead, with no billing department or meter-readers, he added.

But the customers at Thursday’s meeting would have none of it, asking him and the board to re-examine the definition of an office unit and the office entitlement of 100 gallons per day.

“The question is, are the assumptions that you are proffering us the ones we should be using?” asked Jim Takayesu, a tenant at the office building at 420 S. Fairview Ave.

Beth Collins-Burgard of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck said that 100 gallons per day isn’t an average or baseline, but an outlier.

Some even calculated the amount of water per employee, finding that each worker would have to go to the bathroom 17 to 20 times a day to use the amount of wastewater resources for which they’re charged.

Jeff Bermant, owner of the 5383 Hollister Ave. building, said the district has an extreme amount of wastewater resources allocated despite the fact that bills show customers aren’t using that much and most likely never will. Bermant estimates that his bill would go up 850 percent, from $4,738 a month to more than $40,000 a month on his Hollister Avenue building.

Goleta Sanitary board president George Emerson said he would take everyone’s concerns to the board. Azoury said his staff can take another look at the definition of an office unit and entitlements, in the interest of rolling out rate increases in the most equitable way.

The agency’s board is scheduled to discuss the rate increases at Tuesday’s meeting at the Goleta Sanitary District Office, 1 Moffett Place in Goleta.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 