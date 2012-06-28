Hikers Rescued Off Tunnel Trail in Mission Canyon

Sheriff's Department says two young women became disoriented after dark

Two young women hiking in the Seven Falls area of Mission Canyon off the Tunnel Trail were rescued Wednesday night in a joint effort by Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue and the Sheriff’s Department’s Aviation Support Unit.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said the hikers, in their 20s, left the top of Tunnel Road around noon Wednesday en route to Montecito Peak and back in preparation for a hike along the John Muir Trial later this summer.

The pair became disoriented after dark, according to Sugars, and couldn’t find their way back to their vehicle, parked at Tunnel Road. They used a cell phone to call 9-1-1 about 9 p.m.

Sugars said the Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew used night-vision equipment to locate the hikers’ glowing cell phone and coordinated with SBCSAR ground teams to the pair’s location.

The hikers were given water, lights and warm clothing before being assisted down the mountain and back to their vehicle. They were checked by medical personnel and released.

