Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:49 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Joe Conason: Fox’s Karl Rove Rebukes Obama on Executive Privilege Claim

Rove's contempt is especially audacious considering Bush used it to protect him from various investigations

By Joe Conason | June 29, 2012 | 9:39 p.m.

Forever incapable of embarrassment, let alone sober reflection, Karl Rove is very well suited to his current roles as Fox News commentator and Crossroads Super PAC smear sponsor. But he achieved a moment of near-perfection last Thursday when, appearing on a Fox morning news broadcast, he spoke up about President Barack Obama’s invocation of executive privilege against a House committee subpoena of Justice Department documents.

“It’s one thing to exert executive privilege over the actions of the president, and his aides, and the White House,” he said. “It’s another thing to exercise executive privilege with regard to a Cabinet official, seemingly in a matter that — according to the president up until now — had no connections with, no contact with, no communications with the White House ... .”

Rove went on to complain that the president’s privilege claim over the “Operation Fast and Furious” documents demanded by Rep. Darrell Issa’s oversight committee “is a very long reach. I mean basically, if the president is allowed to take the privilege that goes to the Executive Office of the President and extend it to a Cabinet department, then he can extend it to any branch of the government for any matter, even if there was no presidential or White House involvement. And I’m not certain that that’s what the Founders thought about when they talked about executive privilege.”

For someone whose qualifications as a constitutional authority are nil, Rove’s comments displayed an impressive degree of contempt for his listeners that is not seen every day, not even on Fox. Whatever he may know about executive privilege, he could only have learned when President George W. Bush used it to protect him from various investigations, notably concerning his role as White House political boss in the partisan and lawless dismissal of seven United States attorneys for partisan revenge.

Rove must have been reminded of that experience last week, when former Speaker Nancy Pelosi remarked: “I could have arrested Karl Rove on any given day. I’m not kidding.”

She was commenting on the Issa committee’s resolution holding Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt for his refusal to turn over certain “Fast and Furious” material on internal Justice Department deliberations — if only to note her own forbearance for letting Rove escape confinement in a Capitol Hill jail cell.

Rove’s complaint was especially audacious because he knows that Bush made privilege claims over thousands of documents not directly connected with the president and his deliberations — including those concerning the manipulation of the Justice Department and U.S. attorneys by Rove and his subordinates, which became one of the most blatant cases of partisan abuse in the department’s history.

Indeed, Bush asserted precisely the same level of privilege as Obama when he told Republican House members in 2001 that they could not obtain Justice Department internal documents concerning President Bill Clinton’s fundraising activities. That claim extended the cloak of privilege to officers of a Cabinet department under a previous president. Bush likewise claimed privilege to frustrate investigations of the military cover-up of the death of Pat Tillman in Afghanistan and the FBI’s coddling of Boston mobster, informant and killer Whitey Bulger.

But Rove can ignore such details on Fox News, where he need never fear anyone will notice that he is brazenly pulling his facts and theories from his butt.

Joe Conason writes for Creators Syndicate. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 