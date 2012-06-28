Nominations Sought for Santa Barbara Man & Woman of Year

Noozhawk teams up with the Santa Barbara Foundation, KEYT and KDB to present the prestigious awards

The Santa Barbara Foundation, Noozhawk, KEYT and KDB 93.7 Classic Radio invite nominations for the 70th Annual Man & Woman of the Year. This honor is one of the city’s most prestigious awards.

This important community award highlights the spirit of volunteerism by honoring those who have made significant and positive impact on the community through their volunteer efforts.

There are many in the community who give generously of their time and talent to important causes. This annual event celebrates everyone while also highlighting the work of one man and one woman who embody this powerful message through their exemplary volunteer efforts, involvement and contributions.

Recent past winners include Gerd Jordano, Clifford Sponsel, Jane Habermann, Robert Emmons, Léni Fé Bland, Marshall Rose, Susan Gulbransen, Peter MacDougall and Sue Adams. All past winners are listed on the Santa Barbara Foundation website.

Click here for nomination criteria and forms, or call the Santa Barbara Foundation at 805.963.1873 to receive a form by mail. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

All nominations will be kept confidential, and the Man and Woman of the Year will be revealed at a dinner at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11.

Mark your calendar, save the date and please join us!

— Alixe Mattingly is the vice president of communications and marketing for the Santa Barbara Foundation.