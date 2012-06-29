Police Find Woman at Center of Milpas Standoff

Investigators plan to interview Eunice Sanchez, 25, and ask prosecutors to review the case

After Wednesday’s dramatic SWAT response to a home on Milpas Street, Santa Barbara police said Thursday that they have located the woman who was believed to have barricaded herself, and her two young children, in the residence.

Police received a call about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday from a woman who said her daughter, with possible mental-health issues, had a handgun.

That woman, Eunice Sanchez, 25, exited the apartment at some point during the four-hour standoff with police, leaving the street blocked off and SWAT teams circling the north Milpas building.

When officers entered the apartment at about 6:30 p.m., they found it empty except for two small dogs and food burning on the stove.

Police have located Sanchez, and are arranging a formal interview with her, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether any criminal charges are warranted.

Charges such as brandishing a deadly weapon are misdemeanors, so the family can decide whether to press charges, since they are considered the victims, Harwood said.

He said he couldn’t be specific about where the woman was found, or how police located her.

Despite the lengthy standoff, Harwood said, the 9-1-1 tapes of the initial calls from the woman’s family members to dispatch revealed that the family was extremely concerned about her welfare.

“When you gauge the emotion from the call, it was serious,” he said.

He said that the department doesn’t feel that the woman’s children are in immediate jeopardy, but that Child Protective Services will be investigating.

