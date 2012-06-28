Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Republican Central Committee Says No to Maldonado

Congressional candidate lobbied for the endorsement in his bid to unseat Capps

By Dianne Howes for the Central Coast Freedom Rallies | June 28, 2012 | 11:37 a.m.

In a stunning snub to his campaign for U.S. Congress, former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado has failed to receive the endorsement of his local Republican party.

The decision, made last Wednesday by members of the Santa Barbara County Republican Central Committee, was a bitter disappointment to Maldonado, who was counting on the endorsement in his bid for the seat held by Democratic Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

The decision came despite a personal plea from Maldonado, who attended the meeting and urged committee members to rally behind him. But Maldonado’s appearance failed to persuade the committee, which needed a two-thirds majority to endorse. The vote — 13 for, 8 against and 1 abstention — was not enough.

The vote came after tense discussion, followed by a public roll call with Maldonado present. But it was Maldonado’s voting record while serving in both the California Assembly and Senate that came back to haunt him. Maldonado’s votes to increase taxes and create the state’s new open primary system — long considered significant setbacks to California Republicans — were among the reasons the committee was urged to hold back an endorsement.

Maldonado entered last Wednesday’s meeting confident; his supporters attempted to limit discussion, allowed him to be present for the public vote, and put his endorsement on a slate vote with presidential hopeful Mitt Romney. But despite the behind-the-scenes maneuvering, Maldonado left the meeting empty-handed.

The discussion left a deep rift between many committee members, highlighting the differences between party loyalists who want party unity going into a difficult election and party conservatives who felt Maldonado’s positions do not reflect Republican standards. With this vote lost, some have threatened to overturn Wednesday’s vote at a later date. Others vow to unseat those who did not vote to endorse. And still others say they will take sweeping measures to ensure that more conservative Republicans are not elected to seats on the county’s primary Republican political committee.

The Central Coast Freedom Rallies, the largest Tea Party group in the North County, chimed in on the fray. Leaders were excited to see members of the Republican Party take such a controversial stand and are supporting the board members who opposed Maldonado’s endorsement.

“This is exactly what we need, exposing the bad actors in both parties and standing on principle,” head coordinator Dianne Howes. “If the Republican Party won’t rid itself of a progressive as bad as Maldonado, where will they draw the line?”

While the future of the central committee may be uncertain, Maldonado’s challenge is not. He must now face longtime Congresswoman Capps without the endorsement he may have needed most.

— Dianne Howes is head coordinator for the Central Coast Freedom Rallies.

 
