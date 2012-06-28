Vegetation Fire Threatens Structures in Goleta

Quick work by firefighters limits damage from series of blazes along Highway 101

Firefighters were kept busy Thursday afternoon responding to a series of small vegetation fires along Highway 101 in Goleta.

The most serious blaze occurred in some trees and shrubs adjacent to the 5600 block of Calle Real, according Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt, David Sadecki.

Flames threatened nearby structures, including a Valero gas station and the nearby Town’n Country Realty and Property Management office.

The fire, which broke out about 2:30 p.m., scorched the gas station’s roof, and also ignited a palm tree across Calle Real, Sadecki said, adding that quick work by firefighters limited the damage, Sadecki said.

The fire was contained by 3:10 p.m., but crews remained on scene for more than an hour doing mop-up.

The fires along the northbound side of the freeway stretched from Patterson Avenue to Fairview Avenue. according to firefighters on scene.

Sadecki said Friday that investigators determined that the roadside blazes were caused by a faulty catalytic converter from a vehicle on the freeway.

Traffic in the area was tied up for more than an hour, as Calle Real was shut down between Patterson and Kingston Avenue, and Highway 101 was limited to one northbound lane to allow emergency crews room to work.

