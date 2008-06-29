Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Monterey Bay Sox 10, Santa Barbara Foresters 1

By Eddie Fabello | June 29, 2008 | 7:20 p.m.

Monterey Bay Sox at Santa Barbara Foresters
June 29 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)
Monterey Bay Sox 10, SB Foresters 1 (12-12,7-8 CCL)
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
Rodgers ss….............. 6 1 1 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 4 0 0 0
Klauer rf…............... 5 2 2 0 Saint John, Vinnie rf…... 4 0 1 0
Shige c…................. 4 1 1 1 McMurray, Casey lf…...... 3 0 0 0
Sargenti lf…............. 3 2 0 0 Miller, Andre ph/lf….... 0 0 0 0
Most dh…................. 5 1 3 3 Keyes, Kevin dh…......... 3 1 1 0
Poma cf…................. 2 0 2 1 Castro, Erik 1b…......... 4 0 3 1
Valentine ph/cf…........ 1 2 1 0 Engrav, Ryan c….......... 4 0 0 0
Ruiz, G. 2b…............. 5 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 3 0 0 0
Estes 1b…................ 3 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad ph…....... 1 0 0 0
Canez ph/1b…............ 2 0 2 3 Siddons, Joe 2b…......... 2 0 0 0
Barras 3b…............... 2 1 0 0 Rupp, Cameron ph…....... 1 0 0 0
Folse p…................. 0 0 0 0 Yost, Chase cf….......... 4 0 1 0
Maas p…................. 0 0 0 0 Berger, Ian p…........... 0 0 0 0
Suarez, Bryan p…........ 0 0 0 0
Fleet, Austin p…........ 0 0 0 0
Brady, Michael p…....... 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 38 10 12 8 Totals….................. 33 1 6 1
Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
Monterey Bay Sox…. 100 140 301 - 10 12 2
SB Foresters…..... 000 001 000 - 1 6 1
—————————————————————-
E - Ruiz, G.; Barras; Siddons. DP - Foresters 1. LOB - Bay Sox 9; Foresters 8. 2B -
Most. 3B - Klauer. HBP - Poma; Barras 2; Siddons. CS - Castro.
Monterey Bay Sox IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Folse W…................ 7.0 6 1 0 1 5 0 0 1 0 27 29 8 7
Maas ...................... 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 7 1 4
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Berger, Ian L,0-1…...... 4.2 8 6 6 1 6 1 0 1 0 21 23 3 3
Suarez, Bryan ............. 1.1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 4 6 1 1
Fleet, Austin ............. 1.0 2 3 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 5 7 0 1
Brady, Michael ............ 2.0 2 1 1 2 3 2 0 0 0 8 10 1 2
WP - Berger; Brady 2. HBP - by Berger (Barras); by Suarez (Poma); by Suarez (Barras); by
Folse (Siddons). PB - Engrav.
Strikeouts - Rodgers 2; Klauer 2; Shige 2; Sargenti; Ruiz, G. 3; Estes 2; Barras;
Goetz; St. John 2; Engrav 3. Walks - Shige; Sargenti 2; Valentine; Barras; Miller;
Keyes.

Monterey Bay Sox starters: 2/ss Rodgers; 21/rf Klauer; 47/c Shige; 13/lf Sargenti; 27/dh Most; 19/cf Poma;
25/2b Ruiz, G.; 18/1b Estes; 43/3b Barras; 45/p Folse;
SB Foresters starters: 0/3b Goetz; 7/rf St. John; 15/lf McMurray; 44/dh Keyes; 4/1b Castro; 37/c Engrav;
8/ss Nicol; 10/2b Siddons; 22/cf Yost; 32/p Berger;
Monterey Bay Sox 1st - Rodgers flied out to cf. Klauer tripled to right field. Klauer scored on a wild
pitch. Shige struck out looking. Sargenti flied out to rf. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 1st - Goetz reached on an error by 2b. St. John reached on a fielder’s choice; Goetz out at
second 3b to 2b. McMurray flied out to rf. Keyes flied out to rf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.
Monterey Bay Sox 2nd - Most grounded out to p. Poma singled to right center. Poma out at first p to 1b to
ss to 1b, picked off. Ruiz, G. struck out looking. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 2nd - Castro singled. Engrav reached on a fielder’s choice; Castro out at second 3b to 2b.
Nicol flied out to rf. Siddons popped up to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Monterey Bay Sox 3rd - Estes struck out looking. Barras popped up to 3b. Rodgers reached on an error by 2b.
Klauer struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 3rd - Yost popped up to lf. Goetz grounded out to p, bunt. St. John singled to left field.
McMurray reached on a fielder’s choice; St. John out at second 3b to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Monterey Bay Sox 4th - Shige struck out swinging. Sargenti walked. Most singled through the right side;
Sargenti advanced to second. Poma singled up the middle, RBI; Most advanced to second; Sargenti scored.
Ruiz, G. grounded into double play 3b to 1b; Most out on the play. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 4th - Keyes walked. Castro singled to center field; Keyes advanced to third. Castro out at
first p to ss to 1b, caught stealing. Engrav struck out swinging. Nicol popped up to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0
errors, 1 LOB.
Monterey Bay Sox 5th - Estes grounded out to p. Barras hit by pitch. Rodgers singled through the left side;
Barras advanced to second. Klauer singled; Rodgers advanced to second; Barras advanced to third. Shige
singled to left field, RBI; Klauer advanced to second; Rodgers advanced to third; Barras scored. Sargenti
struck out looking. Most doubled to right field, 3 RBI; Shige scored; Klauer scored; Rodgers scored.
Suarez to p for Berger. Poma hit by pitch. Ruiz, G. popped up to 2b. 4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 5th - Siddons grounded out to 3b, bunt. Yost singled. Goetz lined out to ss. St. John struck
out looking. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Monterey Bay Sox 6th - Estes struck out swinging. Barras hit by pitch. Rodgers struck out looking. Klauer
grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 6th - McMurray popped up to ss. Keyes singled, bunt, advanced to second on a throwing error by
3b. Castro singled up the middle, RBI; Keyes scored, unearned. Engrav struck out looking. Nicol grounded
out to 2b. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.
Monterey Bay Sox 7th - Fleet to p for Suarez. Shige grounded out to p. Sargenti walked. Most singled up the
middle; Sargenti advanced to second. Valentine pinch hit for Poma. Valentine walked; Most advanced to
second; Sargenti advanced to third. Ruiz, G. struck out swinging. Canez pinch hit for Estes. Valentine
advanced to second on a passed ball; Most advanced to third on a passed ball; Sargenti scored on a passed
ball. Canez singled to center field, 2 RBI; Valentine scored; Most scored. Barras struck out looking. 3
runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 7th - Valentine to cf. Canez to 1b. Siddons hit by pitch. Yost reached on a fielder’s choice;
Siddons out at second ss to 2b. Goetz struck out swinging. St. John struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0
errors, 1 LOB.
Monterey Bay Sox 8th - Brady to p for Fleet. Rodgers struck out swinging. Klauer struck out swinging. Shige
walked. Sargenti flied out to lf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 8th - Maas to p for Folse. Miller pinch hit for McMurray. Miller walked. Keyes reached on a
Santa Barbara Foresters
Monterey Bay Sox at SB Foresters - Play-by-Play
Jun 29, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA (Caesar Uyesaka)
Rupp grounded out to 3b. Yost popped up to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

