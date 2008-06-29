Repaired Waller Park Ponds Up and Running Again

The ponds and fountains at Waller Park in Santa Maria are up and running after necessary repairs.

The lower pond had been partially drained to repair circulating pumps, which cycle water from the lower pond to the upper pond. Although the lower pond has been full for several days, a final step in repair was completed Wednesday, and the fountains are once again fully functioning.

Waller Park has a lush, 153-acre urban forest and features open lawns, shady picnic areas, lush trees for bird watching, several playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts, baseball diamonds, a disc golf course and pony rides for children.

Waller County Park is at the south end of Santa Maria just north of Skyway Drive. Park day use is free for general activities.

For more information about Waller County Park, or any other county park facility, click here or call 805.568/2461.

William Boyer is communications director for Santa Barbara County.