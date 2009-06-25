City Council Candidate Pledges Pay Cut If Elected

Santa Barbara City Council candidate Lane Anderson said Thursday that he will take a 40 percent pay cut if elected, in solidarity with state and University of California employees who have been asked to take lesser pay cuts.

“As a disabled American veteran, I already get some compensation and great health care from the Veterans Administration,” Anderson said, “so I can forgo the medical insurance that could cost the taxpayers more than $12,000 a year, and can also get by with a 40 percent reduction in the City Council salary.”

