County Confirms Eight Cases of Whooping Cough

Also known as pertussis, the respiratory tract infection is spread by coughing and sneezing

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department identified eight confirmed cases of pertussis in South Santa Barbara County from June 1 to June 25.

The patients range in age from 1 month to 49 years, with five in the adolescent to teen years.

Residents are urged to see a medical provider if they exhibit the symptoms of pertussis.

Whooping cough — known medically as pertussis — is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection that is spread by coughing and sneezing. Although it initially resembles an ordinary cold, whooping cough may eventually turn more serious, particularly in infants, and it is most contagious before the coughing starts.

After one to two weeks, the symptoms may progress to a stage characterized by bursts of numerous rapid coughs (paroxysms) that can result in vomiting and exhaustion. A final recovery stage with coughing may last weeks or months. Complications of adult pertussis occur rarely, but infants are at the highest risk as they can develop apnea, pneumonia, seizures and even death. Residents or children with these symptoms should see a health care provider.

Although pertussis vaccine coverage among children in Santa Barbara County is high, Dr. Elliot Schulman, a county health officer, says there are still vulnerable and susceptible individuals who are unimmunized because of illness, being underage for vaccination, or those who choose not to immunize themselves or their children.

Outbreaks of pertussis, a vaccine preventable disease, highlight the need to ensure all children and adults are up to date with their vaccinations. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends receiving DTaP at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months and 15 months for the primary series of vaccinations with a booster shot at ages 4 to 5. It is also now recommended that adolescents receive a Tdap booster at ages 11 to 12 and all adults ages 19 to 64 receive one to replace a single dose of Td.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.