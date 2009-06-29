Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:20 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Confirms Eight Cases of Whooping Cough

Also known as pertussis, the respiratory tract infection is spread by coughing and sneezing

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | June 29, 2009 | 10:08 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department identified eight confirmed cases of pertussis in South Santa Barbara County from June 1 to June 25.

The patients range in age from 1 month to 49 years, with five in the adolescent to teen years.

Residents are urged to see a medical provider if they exhibit the symptoms of pertussis.

Whooping cough — known medically as pertussis — is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection that is spread by coughing and sneezing. Although it initially resembles an ordinary cold, whooping cough may eventually turn more serious, particularly in infants, and it is most contagious before the coughing starts.

After one to two weeks, the symptoms may progress to a stage characterized by bursts of numerous rapid coughs (paroxysms) that can result in vomiting and exhaustion. A final recovery stage with coughing may last weeks or months. Complications of adult pertussis occur rarely, but infants are at the highest risk as they can develop apnea, pneumonia, seizures and even death. Residents or children with these symptoms should see a health care provider.

Although pertussis vaccine coverage among children in Santa Barbara County is high, Dr. Elliot Schulman, a county health officer, says there are still vulnerable and susceptible individuals who are unimmunized because of illness, being underage for vaccination, or those who choose not to immunize themselves or their children.

Outbreaks of pertussis, a vaccine preventable disease, highlight the need to ensure all children and adults are up to date with their vaccinations. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends receiving DTaP at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months and 15 months for the primary series of vaccinations with a booster shot at ages 4 to 5. It is also now recommended that adolescents receive a Tdap booster at ages 11 to 12 and all adults ages 19 to 64 receive one to replace a single dose of Td.

Click here for more information about pertussis.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 