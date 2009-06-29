Fight Leaves One Man Stabbed, One Arrested

The victim is treated and released from a hospital after suffering two wounds

About 10:37 p.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to a fight at 306 W. Ortega St.

A 47-year-old male victim had a stab wound to the side of his face and another stab wound to his right shoulder.

Officers contacted witnesses at the address, who reported that the victim had been in a fight with 54-year-old Ishmael Lopez. During the fight, Lopez produced a knife and stabbed the victim twice.

The victim was transported to the hospital, treated and released. Lopez fled the scene before police arrived and officers began to search the area for him.

Officers located Lopez on Castillo Street and arrested him on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

— Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.