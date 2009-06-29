Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 2:19 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp Ready to Roll

The July 14-18 camp at UCSB will provide instruction in a variety of sports

By Maria Zate | June 29, 2009 | 10:24 a.m.

The 2009 Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp will be held July 14-18 at the UCSB Recreation Center.

The camp is designed for participants ages 5 to 19 who use wheelchairs.

It provides beginner to advanced instruction in a variety of wheelchair sports, including quad rugby, basketball, tennis, hand cycling, dance, swimming, kayaking, scuba diving, fitness, climbing wall and more. The camp also provides physical conditioning that stresses improved strength, endurance and mobility.

Family Day will be July 18. Families are invited to watch their camper demonstrate sport skills learned at camp. There is a resource fair, musical entertainment and an awards ceremony.

The 2009 Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp is sponsored by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation and the UCSB Recreation Department with support from community residents, organizations and businesses.

To volunteer at the camp, contact Rene Van Hoorn at 805.687.7444 x82552 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Maria Zate is Cottage Health System’s marketing and public affairs manager.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 