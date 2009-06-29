Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp Ready to Roll

The July 14-18 camp at UCSB will provide instruction in a variety of sports

The 2009 Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp will be held July 14-18 at the UCSB Recreation Center.

The camp is designed for participants ages 5 to 19 who use wheelchairs.

It provides beginner to advanced instruction in a variety of wheelchair sports, including quad rugby, basketball, tennis, hand cycling, dance, swimming, kayaking, scuba diving, fitness, climbing wall and more. The camp also provides physical conditioning that stresses improved strength, endurance and mobility.

Family Day will be July 18. Families are invited to watch their camper demonstrate sport skills learned at camp. There is a resource fair, musical entertainment and an awards ceremony.

The 2009 Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp is sponsored by Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation and the UCSB Recreation Department with support from community residents, organizations and businesses.

To volunteer at the camp, contact Rene Van Hoorn at 805.687.7444 x82552 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Maria Zate is Cottage Health System’s marketing and public affairs manager.