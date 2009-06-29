Man Arrested in Stabbing of Friend

The suspect tells police he became upset when the victim made advances toward him

About 10:21 p.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Vera Cruz Park.

Police found a 45-year-old male with a stab wound to his right bicep. The victim told officers he was watching television with his friend, David Barlow, 31, of Santa Barbara, when an argument ensued. Barlow then stabbed the victim in the arm.

Officers searched the area and found Barlow at 511 Santa Barbara St. He told officers he was lying in bed with the victim as they were watching television. The victim made advances toward Barlow. Barlow became upset and stabbed the victim with a knife. Barlow was transported to the police station.

At the station, Barlow was placed in an interview room. He became agitated and began to smash a chair against the interview room window, destroying the chair.

As Barlow was attempting to smash the window of the interview room, an officer deployed his taser at Barlow. Barlow was booked at the jail for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism of the interview room.

The victim treated and released at the hospital.

— Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.