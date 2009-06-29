Public Meetings Scheduled on Highway 101/HOV Project

Caltrans has scheduled information meetings for next week for the South Coast Highway 101/HOV Project.
The meetings will be held:
» July 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Canalino Elementary School, 1480 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.
» July 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road in Santa Barbara.
Th project proposes a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane in each direction on Highway 101 between Bailard Avenue in Carpinteria and Sycamore Creek in Santa Barbara.
A formal presentation on the project will be at 6:30 p.m. at each meeting. The public will be able to submit written and verbal comments and speak with Caltrans staff about the project.
Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the county and city of Santa Barbara and the city of Carpinteria are co-sponsors of the project.
