Ventura County Sheriff Endorses Nava

Ventura County Sheriff Bob Brooks has endorsed Pedro Nava for California attorney general.

“Nava has the experience to be a great attorney general. As a former prosecutor, he understands what it takes to keep California families safe in their neighborhoods and homes. Nava has worked closely with local and state law enforcement officials as a legislator, authoring a bill that created the California Emergency Management Agency, which will ensure emergency preparedness, efficient response and improved homeland security for California,” Brooks said. “Nava stands shoulder to shoulder with public safety as evidenced by the fact that he was selected the California State Sheriffs Association’s legislator of the year in 2008. It is for these reasons that I am supporting Pedro Nava for attorney general.”

Nava said: “To have the support of Sheriff Bob Brooks is an incredible honor. Sheriff Brooks is one of the most respected public safety officials in California and has had a distinguished career. I will certainly call on him to help me as attorney general to make California a safer place and am very humbled by his support.”

Brooks is a 36-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. He was elected sheriff and appointed by the Board of Supervisors to begin his term on June 27, 1998. Brooks provides law enforcement services to a population of 800,000 through the efforts of 1,200 employees and 2,000 volunteers working within a budget of $132 million.

Brooks also has been awarded the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal from the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The sheriff serves on the Board of Directors for several professional, educational and charitable organizations. He is a past president of the Ventura County Council of Boy Scouts of America, and is a member of the Executive Boards of the California State Sheriffs’ Association and the Major County Sheriffs’ Association. Bob is also a trustee of Life Pacific College, and has served as an instructor at California State University Northridge and California Lutheran University and Ventura Community Colleges.

— John Mann is a publicist for Pedro Nava.