Capps Touts Benefits of Early Retiree Reinsurance Program

Applications are being accepted now, and lawmaker advises constituents not to wait

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday urged South and Central Coast businesses, unions and local governments to take advantage of the Early Retiree Reinsurance Program created by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The Health and Human Services Department is accepting applications now.

The Early Retiree Reinsurance Program was created to help early retirees aged 55-64 not yet eligible for Medicare keep their employer-sponsored insurance. Too often, Capps said, increasing costs force former employers to drop retiree coverage. The Early Retiree Reinsurance program will reimburse employment-based plans for up to 80 percent of claim costs for each early retiree, his or her spouse, or his or her dependents.

“I urge businesses, unions and local governments to take advantage of the Early Retiree Reinsurance Program and submit their applications to Health and Human Services as soon as possible,” Capps said. “The individual insurance market is often prohibitively expensive for early retirees not yet eligible for Medicare, and this program will help to bridge the gap between now and 2014 when the health insurance exchanges are fully operational.”

Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Click here for the application.

Click here for application instructions.

Click here for Frequently Asked Questions.

Click here for Application Do’s and Don’ts.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.